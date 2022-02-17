Piaggio launches its first electric three-wheeler experience centre in Kolkata

Piaggio has launched its first electric three-wheeler experience centre in West Bengal. The company’s new experience centre in Kolkata is christened Essem Tekno Services Pvt. Ltd.

Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited (PVPL), a fully-owned subsidiary of the Piaggio Group, has launched its first electric three-wheeler experience centre in Kolkata. With this, the Italian small commercial vehicle manufacturer has entered the West Bengal market. The company’s first three-wheeler EV experience centre in Kolkata is christened Essem Tekno Services Pvt. Ltd.

According to Piaggio, this first-of-its-kind experience centre will give the customers a platform to access the complete range of Piaggio Apé electric vehicles in both cargo and passenger vehicle segments. The dealership was inaugurated by Arup Roy, Minister of Co-operation, Govt. of West Bengal; Kalyan Ghosh, MLA; Ajay Bhattacrjee, Nominated Member RTA Board Howrah, Govt. of West Bengal; and Soumya Sen from Essem Tekno along with Navneet Sahni SR. Vice President- Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Commenting on this announcement, Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd. said, “We are glad to start the year 2022 with new market penetration. West Bengal is an important three-wheeler market and hence, the EV experience centre of Piaggio will cater to the growing needs of last-mile connectivity of Kolkata in a sustainable way.

He further added, “With the upcoming EV policies announced in the Union Budget, we are seeing the rise in demand for EVs across the country. We shall be further expanding our footprints with more dealerships across multiple towns in the state. Apé Electrik range of vehicles are designed to provide higher earn-ability due to its low cost of operation & superior range with maximum comfort.”

Soumya Sen from Essem Tekno said, “We are proud to be a partner of Piaggio and to bring the Piaggio Apé Electrik to West Bengal. The association will embark on a new journey of Piaggio in the state and will make Kolkata go Electrik. With the support of state government in building infrastructure and policies to support EV, we are seeing easier and faster adoption among customers. We are looking forward to receive overwhelming response.”