Piaggio delays updates on Aprilia bookings, concerned customer raises questions

Raising questions on Piaggio India’s customer service, months after the company launched a series of superbikes in India, including the Aprilia RSV4, Aprilia RS 660, and Aprilia Tuono 660, a customer has lamented that the company hasn’t been providing any updates against the bookings that were made three months ago.

Expressing his grief for not having received any updates from the dealer’s as well as Aprilia India’s end regarding the booking that he claimed to have made three months ago, the customer took to social media platform LinkedIn.

Commenting on a post, the customer raised concerns about the lack of communication from the OEMs’ end that’s lead to a delay in the delivery. He said, “I see that Piaggio is actively promoting the Piaggio products . What about the people who have paid a lot of money for Aprilia rsv4 and tuono . Still now there is no update from either dealers or Aprilia india too . For more than 90 days we are sitting paying the money and without an update . Can you please have a look at it Sir . This process must be expedited so we get our motorcycle on time.”

Having tested waters with premium scooters in India under the Vespa brand, the Italian manufacturer had entered the Indian bike market under its Aprilia brand.

The premium series of superbikes that were launched last year in India range from Rs 13.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Tuono 660 to Rs 23.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Aprilia RSV4.

The Aprilia RSV4 comes with a 999.6cc, 4-cylinder engine that produces 180BHP and 115 Nm torque.