Piaggio Vehicles, a 100 percent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and manufacturer of small commercial vehicles was lauded by the Switch Delhi EV Campaign as the OEM with the highest number of electric three-wheeler sales in the L5 category for delivering more than 1100 Electric Vehicle units for the campaign in Delhi.

The Government of Delhi had launched the Switch Delhi EV Campaign to inform, encourage and motivate the citizens of Delhi to switch from conventional vehicles to electric vehicles. The award is a testimony to Piaggio’s continuous efforts in the three-wheeler space by being the only three-wheeler brand in India that is fuel agnostic for both the cargo and passenger segment.

The Piaggio Group has been a pioneer in electric mobility since the mid-1970s, continuously searching for the most technologically advanced solutions, developed in its R&D centres around the world.

The award was presented to Piaggio Vehicles after the consideration of a jury panel that included consultants, government officials and members that are a part of the Delhi EV policy steering committee.

On receiving the honour, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles said, “We are excited to receive this coveted award from the Government of Delhi and be a reliable partner in their endeavour to motivate the citizens of Delhi to transition to electric vehicles. We will continue to support the initiative and enhance our presence within the EV ecosystem.”

Recently, Piaggio Vehicles (PVPL) launched its new offering in the three-wheeler passenger segment – the all new Ape NXT+ at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 2,35,811 onwards for the CNG variant.

At present, Piaggio is the only three-wheeler brand in India with a product portfolio in petrol, diesel, CNG, LPG and electric for both cargo and passenger segments.