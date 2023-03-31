Piaggio appoints Ajay Raghuvanshi as Executive VP of two-wheeler business

Piaggio Vehicles has announced the appointment of Ajay Raghuvanshi as the Executive Vice President of the two-wheeler domestic business (ICE). Ajay Raghuvanshi would be reporting to Mr Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio Vehicle

An auto industry veteran with 30 years of experience, Raghuvanshi has been associated in the past with Hyundai Motors India, Tata Motors, and Yamaha Motors India. He also had a successful stint with Nissan in India and Dubai, where he managed their business in GCC countries (including Iraq).

His last stint was with Skoda India (Volkswagen Group) as Head of Sales, Planning, Used Cars, Training, and Corporate, where he steered the brand to a 6X growth path.

Ajay holds a Bachelor’s degree with a specialisation in Economics and Psychology from the University of Rajasthan as well as an MBA in Marketing and Finance from IMS, Bikaner.