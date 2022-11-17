A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) approved lab has granted the Type 1 Approval certificate to Pi Green Innovations, a cleantech start-up for its “Carbon Cutter Machine” – Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD) on Diesel Generator sets.

Pi Green Innovations’ certified RECD using the Carbon Cutter technology enables reducing Particulate Matter from DG sets by 70 percent from existing levels as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order in 2019.

Pi Green Innovation’s RECD product – Carbon Cutter is awarded ‘Type 1’ certification which validates its superiority over Type-2 RECD products which increase secondary emissions such as NO2.

The certification system and procedure released by CPCB is comprehensive and fully encompassing procedure document covering requirements of advanced onboard diagnostics and operator warning systems ensuring certified RECDs. These are effective in reducing the harmful PM 2.5 and PM 10 emissions when installed on Diesel Generator sets.

The CPCB testing parameters and performance of RECD such as aged RECD back pressure also ensured that the certified RECD will not have any adverse impact on the working of the DG sets over its lifetime.

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) launched in 2018 was designed to combat the rising concern of air pollution. Furthermore, it was found that pollution created by diesel generator (DG) sets needs to be addressed on an immediate basis.

Irfan Pathan, co-founder & CEO at Pi Green Innovations said, “Having had complete confidence in our Carbon Cutter technology, we were ecstatic to pass the stringent testing parameters. Furthermore, our partner OEMs are excited to offer a Certified RECD to their customers. Through the implementation of the NCAP, we are confident to witness a significant push towards the goal of Cleaner Air in India, and we look forward to contributing to this noble initiative.”

Pi Green Innovations holds patents for its product Carbon Cutter in India, USA, China, UK, European Union & Singapore. The company was founded in 2016 as a five-member team and has since grown into an established Cleantech start-up with a team of over 100 operating from a 55,000-sq-ft. manufacturing facility in Pune.