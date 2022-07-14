scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Phinergy, Indian Oil JV to pilot 50-seater e-bus with 500km range using Aluminium-air batteries

The JV between IOCL and Phinergy has manufactured 100 small aluminium plates that will power a 50-seater bus for about 500km in India.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Hardeep Singh Puri - Phinergy

The electrification for commercial vehicles travelling long-distance may have begin on a very slow start globally given the huge challenges of the size of batteries, charging infrastructure and long charging time among others.

But on the other hand, despite having a slow initial start, India is aiming to take a lead in driving adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the two-, three-wheelers and e-buses for public transportation.

In what may come as a very interesting update, the joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Israel’s Phinergy, which aimed to manufacture aluminium-air batteries in India, will start its maiden pilot soon.

Also Read

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India took to social media to announce that the JV between IOCL and Phinergy has manufactured 100 small aluminium plates that will power a 50-seater bus for about 500km in India.

It was in 2020, that IOCL and Phinergy announced the formation of a joint venture in India to collaborate in developing aluminium-air battery system including R&D, customisation, manufacturing, assembly, sell and service of aluminium-air energy systems technology. Aluminium is naturally available in India and its extraction and recycling technologies are also very well established.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News