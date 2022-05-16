Peugeot Sport, Marelli partner to develop hybrid powertrain for 9X8 Hypercar

Peugeot Sport and Marelli, a global automotive supplier with expertise in Motorsports have signed a multi-year partnership to develop an efficient electric solution to match the performance requirements of the hybrid powertrain system of the Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar, that will compete from 2022 in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Specifically, Marelli is providing the engineering and the supply of high-performance electric motors and silicon carbide-based inverter, which are part of the front axle electric traction system. The focus of the development is to maximize the efficiency and the reliability of the system while adapting the motor and inverter technology to make effective use of the weight and volume allocated by the team.

Marelli’s contribution is based on well-established know-how in the design, manufacture and deployment of high-performance hybrid and the full electric systems and its knowledge in the field of energy recovery systems and full electric traction systems, resulting from experiences and applications in the most important motorsport world championships, with a flow-down also to the road production technical environment, enabling passenger vehicle electrification.

The partnership marks a new chapter in the long history of collaborations between Marelli and Peugeot, both in motorsports and road production fields, including the supply of electronics and telemetry for the glorious Peugeot 905 and Peugeot 908 in endurance competitions. This new joint technological adventure aims again to bring on the evolution of powertrain and mobility towards smart electrification solutions.

Based on the partnership, Marelli will also get the exclusive status of ‘Peugeot Sport Official Partner’, which, on top of the technology partnership, also foresees collaboration and mutual benefits in sponsorship, branding and marketing fields.

Declare Olivier Janssonie, “We are delighted to welcome Marelli onboard the Peugeot 9X8 project. We have been collaborating together with Marelli for many years, and our teams share the same passion and dedication to excellence. This project is a fantastic opportunity to combine our skills and to design, test and race together on the track a new innovative and performant electrical motor that will drive the 9X8 to success.”



Riccardo De Filippi, Head of Marelli Motorsport said, “We are excited for this new collaboration with Peugeot Sport. We already have a long and glorious tradition of collaboration with them in the history of endurance racing, and we both share a great heritage and technical tradition in motorsport competitions. Once more we put all our competencies together to push the performance of such a unique and extreme car to the limit in a sustainable way, with the adoption of the most advanced Marelli electric powertrain technology.”