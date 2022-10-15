Petrol with 20% ethanol blend may be available from Dec or Jan: Govt

Twenty per cent ethanol-blended petrol is likely to be available in the country from December this year or January 2023, ahead of the April 2023 target. This has been officially revealed by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Friday. It is worth mentioning that all petrol sold in India is targeted to have 20 per cent ethanol by 2025.

“We are constantly reviewing the ethanol production and I believe 20 per cent blended fuel would come in the market in December or January ahead of the April 2023 (target),” he told reporters during a press event.

Citing the example of Brazil where flex-fuel vehicles are available and the consumer can take ethanol or petrol as per choice, he said that this will be the ultimate goal of the government. However, according to him, to reach that stage, certain technical aspects are there and work is going on in order to get there.

“We are going to hold a major meeting with automobile manufacturers on ethanol blending,” he added. India has advanced the target date for achieving 20 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol by five years to 2025.

The minister also said that for the targeted 20 per cent blending of ethanol in petrol, the country will need a 1,000 core litre capacity. He added that 450 crore litre is being produced and tenders for 400 crore litre have been issued. “We have more than enough ethanol for 20 per cent blending,” he noted.

(With inputs from PTI)