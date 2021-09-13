Paytm launches FASTag-based metro parking facility in association with DMRC

Customers in Delhi can now use their Paytm FASTags to pay for parking at metro stations. Delhi's Kashmere Gate metro station in the national capital becomes the first to have a fully digitised parking lot.

By:Updated: Sep 13, 2021 1:03 PM
paytm fastag digital payment delhi metro

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), in partnership with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), has announced that four-wheeler customers with an active FASTag account can use their FASTags to pay at Metro parking in Delhi. The Kashmere Gate metro station in Delhi becomes the first to have this fully digital feature. Also, Paytm Payments Bank has enabled a UPI-based payment solution for two-wheelers.

Enabling payments via FASTags reduce overall time at the payment counter as the parking charge will be automatically deducted from the wallet. Currently, the facility is available at the metro station’s gate number 6 and it offers parking space for 174 two-wheelers and 55 four-wheelers. Paytm is looking to launch this facility across the country and is currently in talks with various municipal corporations across several states to implement the digital payment solution in parking areas at shopping malls, hospitals, and airports.

Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC, said, “This is another step towards digitalisation in the DMRC’s endeavour to provide solutions to our customers especially in these times when contactless transactional methods are the need of the hour.”

Satish Gupta, the MD and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said, “It has been our endeavour to expand the FASTag network in our country and empower our users with seamless and hassle-free travel. In this quest, we are excited to partner with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for enabling digital payment solutions at their parking facility. We will continue to work with other parking providers across the country to adopt a safe and contactless payment solution by implementing the FASTag system.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Paytm launches FASTag-based metro parking facility in association with DMRC

Paytm launches FASTag-based metro parking facility in association with DMRC

We are planning to expand to over 10 cities in the next 12 months - Mahmud Kotebagi, Beyond Garage

We are planning to expand to over 10 cities in the next 12 months - Mahmud Kotebagi, Beyond Garage

Mercedes-Benz deploys HERE maps for Drive Pilot system

Mercedes-Benz deploys HERE maps for Drive Pilot system

Hyundai Mobis launches accessories for i20 N Line

Hyundai Mobis launches accessories for i20 N Line

e-Ashwa Automotive opens 200th multi-brand EV dealership in India: All details

e-Ashwa Automotive opens 200th multi-brand EV dealership in India: All details

Indian Oil collaborates with SABIC for NO2 emissions-reduction solution for diesel engines

Indian Oil collaborates with SABIC for NO2 emissions-reduction solution for diesel engines

Auto retail fraternity is shocked - FADA reacts to Ford's exit plans

Auto retail fraternity is shocked - FADA reacts to Ford's exit plans

The future of logistics is more digital with predominated usage of IoT - Lalit Das, 3SC Solutions

The future of logistics is more digital with predominated usage of IoT - Lalit Das, 3SC Solutions

JK Tyre plans to invest Rs 100 crore to develop EV products

JK Tyre plans to invest Rs 100 crore to develop EV products

We want to use technology to process insurance claims — Karn Nagpal, Raasta

We want to use technology to process insurance claims — Karn Nagpal, Raasta

Ford to cease vehicle manufacturing in India and only import low-volume premium products

Ford to cease vehicle manufacturing in India and only import low-volume premium products

BattRE shifts production of electric two-wheelers to bigger factory: All details

BattRE shifts production of electric two-wheelers to bigger factory: All details

World EV Day 2021: Five EV trends setting course for 2022 and beyond

World EV Day 2021: Five EV trends setting course for 2022 and beyond

Lawyer on-the-spot for commercial vehicles with AITWA's on-road legal assistance

Lawyer on-the-spot for commercial vehicles with AITWA's on-road legal assistance

Valvoline launches ‘Bike Xpert’ and ‘Truck Xpert’ programs in India

Valvoline launches ‘Bike Xpert’ and ‘Truck Xpert’ programs in India

The annual market for lubricants in India is estimated at 130 million litres - Anant Jain, GfK

The annual market for lubricants in India is estimated at 130 million litres - Anant Jain, GfK

EVRE, MoEVing partner to install over 1,000 EV charging stations across India: All details

EVRE, MoEVing partner to install over 1,000 EV charging stations across India: All details

Sun Mobility, Zypp Electric team up to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles across India

Sun Mobility, Zypp Electric team up to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles across India

The pandemic was a boon to the logistics industry - Nilesh Ghule, TruckBhejo

The pandemic was a boon to the logistics industry - Nilesh Ghule, TruckBhejo

Lords Automative ties up with Paytm to offer these finance solutions to dealers

Lords Automative ties up with Paytm to offer these finance solutions to dealers