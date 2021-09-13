Paytm launches FASTag-based metro parking facility in association with DMRC

Customers in Delhi can now use their Paytm FASTags to pay for parking at metro stations. Delhi's Kashmere Gate metro station in the national capital becomes the first to have a fully digitised parking lot.

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), in partnership with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), has announced that four-wheeler customers with an active FASTag account can use their FASTags to pay at Metro parking in Delhi. The Kashmere Gate metro station in Delhi becomes the first to have this fully digital feature. Also, Paytm Payments Bank has enabled a UPI-based payment solution for two-wheelers.

Enabling payments via FASTags reduce overall time at the payment counter as the parking charge will be automatically deducted from the wallet. Currently, the facility is available at the metro station’s gate number 6 and it offers parking space for 174 two-wheelers and 55 four-wheelers. Paytm is looking to launch this facility across the country and is currently in talks with various municipal corporations across several states to implement the digital payment solution in parking areas at shopping malls, hospitals, and airports.

Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC, said, “This is another step towards digitalisation in the DMRC’s endeavour to provide solutions to our customers especially in these times when contactless transactional methods are the need of the hour.”

Satish Gupta, the MD and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said, “It has been our endeavour to expand the FASTag network in our country and empower our users with seamless and hassle-free travel. In this quest, we are excited to partner with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for enabling digital payment solutions at their parking facility. We will continue to work with other parking providers across the country to adopt a safe and contactless payment solution by implementing the FASTag system.”

