Pataa to use ISRO’s tech to introduce navigation solutions

Indore-based digital addressing app Pataa Navigations has inked an MoU with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation’s) for enabling access to the Geospatial Services and APIs for the development of a better addressing system.

The Department of Space has been monumental in the use of geospatial technologies in the country through its activities in aerial and satellite data acquisition, data supply, mapping, applications and nation­wide operational projects like Bhuvan, VEDAS and MOSDAC among others. DoS has also played a major role in the setting up of many state-level remote sensing application centres and their data repositories, with spatial analytics portals that help respective state governments in addressing specific issues at the state level.

The start-up says it has developed an App for enabling users to create unique customised short-codes for their long and complex addresses with added features like voice directions, precise geotagged location, route suggestions, landmark selection, photos and more. Pataa aims to bring disrupt the navigation solutions industry by enabling people to have satellite image-based digital addresses. The collaboration would be for the services of ISRO portals, namely Bhuvan, VEDAS, and MOSDAC through this MoU.

Both parties aim to evolve the indigenous addressing solutions by exchanging a combination of the satellite imagery/maps and address system through ISRO portals. The alliance will be beneficial for the geo boundary which in turn will benefit rural India by making loans, seeds and tech facilities among others available to the rural population. Apart from that last-mile reach for e-commerce, loan facilities, and quick reach of the ambulance will be availed by all.

Rajat Jain, co-founder, Pataa said, “This is an exciting opportunity. We are looking forward to working with the highly-proficient scientists of India to bring an address revolution.”