Park+ introduces car listing feature with over 1,800 models

Park+ an app-based & website platform for car owners that aims to solve their daily hassles like parking reservations to challan payments, FASTag recharge, RTO vehicle information, traffic fine checker, car info and more, has come up with all new car listing feature.

The company says purchasing a car is the second most expensive buy for a person, and getting a perfect fit can be another difficult task. Park+ says it has created a database with over 1,800 car models currently being sold in the country.

A customer considers and his decision is influenced by multiple factors when she/he plans to purchase a vehicle like fuel prices, car engines when driving in cities, long distances, or on road trips.

The company says some of the significant features of new car listing are:

Provides detailed information about cars like specifications, mileage, interior and exterior, and the on-road price.

One can add filters on brands, car body, fuel type and price range.

The website offers multiple choices within a single price range. Users can narrow their options to a few vehicles with the same significant features. Park+ offers complete information on more than 1,800 cars from key manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India, Kia India, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, and Honda Cars India among others.