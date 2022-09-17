Log9 Materials says there is immense opportunity but talent pool is limited

Raman S R, Chief People Officer, Log9 Materials says they are keen on offering internship opportunities to enable more hands-on experience given the EV sector is growing and has huge demand given the future potential.

What are the key general skills that you look to hire freshers?

We understand that right now EV is not offered as a subject or specialisation in engineering colleges. Hence students can use tools like Autobot Academy and Skill Lync to upskill themselves constantly. They can look for internship opportunities with organisations like ours to enable more hands-on experience.

From an educational standpoint, we are looking at graduates, postgraduates and doctorates who major in the field of Electrical, Electronics and communications, Instrumentation and Chemical.

What skills and qualities do you look for in employees on the shop floor?

We are looking at manufacturing associates with diploma and willing to learn and grow with us. The product quality as a value takes precedence when onboarding employees for the shop floor; We also look forward to some behavioral qualities like-

-Attention to detail

-Eye for quality

-Structured approach (considering manufacturing standards)

-Safety mindset

-Integrity

– Reliability

-Communication

-Cooperation with team members

When hiring new talent, which are the various streams of education/qualification that can apply to your company?

The EV-specific roles in our company revolve around cell chemistry development, cell fabrication, battery materials research and cell and battery management systems. There is immense opportunity for people in charging infrastructure, sales, and operations teams (service engineers) as well.

Some of the fields or skill sets we look at include-

-Cell technology

-Battery pack development

-Charging infrastructure

Over and above this, our people are always focused on building for the future, and hence we always keep a lookout for newer technologies and research.

What are the challenges you face when hiring new talent?

The talent supply is limited because of the niche industry that requires extremely specific skills and a deeper understanding of chemistry and technology. Additionally, the number of women graduates in the fields of electrical, instrumentation, chemical, and E&C is very limited. So, attracting talent and keeping them warm until they join are the frequent challenges we face, especially given the competitive landscape for talent hiring.

What are you doing to attract, train and retain young professionals?

We have begun specific campus engagements with IISc, and IIT-Madras to start with. We are also engaging with the Race Clubs in RVCE, Bangalore to attract and train talent by helping them provide hands-on industry and technology experience.

What is your hiring target for FY2023?

The EV sector is growing right now and is in huge demand given the future potential it holds on the grounds of sustainability. At Log9, we pioneer innovations for a sustainable planet. With this belief, we have seen Log9 grow 10x last year and will continue to see a “hockey stick” growth this year. We are looking to add approximately 100 more team members by the end of FY2023.

Is there a possibility for engineering professionals working in different segments like two-wheeler, and component makers to switch to passenger / commercial vehicle manufacturing companies or vice versa?

Definitely, there is. While the fundamentals continue to be the same, the requirements can vary based on vehicle types and load requirements. Hence a deeper understanding of technology, mechanical and automotive design along with an understanding of the market application is helpful.

Are there any additional training programs or courses that you have incorporated to upskill your existing workforce?

We have launched a Career Charge Program by Log9 recently. The purpose of this program is to provide Log9ers with professional development opportunities to help them upskill and keep updated with the latest trends in the industry related to their niche. This helps Log9ers’ growth both personally and professionally, and at the same time, enhancing the contributions to the organization. This policy will aim to cover the overall learning professional needs through an array of offerings of courses, reading materials, webinars, conferences and equip them to take charge of their career development.

How do you ensure to retain your hardworking employees? Is fiscal incentives the only way to motivate employees?

Log9 believes in the philosophy of growth of Log9ers is the growth of Log9 and vice versa. We have different financial levers like increments, promotions and ESOP grants based on performance, potential and ownership. This is in addition to our ongoing recognition and engagement initiatives of TGIF (Thank God It’s Friday), Infinite Leave Policy (‘Trust’ Policy) and Career Charge program to ensure every employee has an opportunity to develop and grow themselves.

What are the policies laid down to ensure work-life balance for your employees?

At Log9, we say that growth can be infinite when Log9ers grow professionally and personally. And to that end, we have an Infinite Leave Policy that provides Log9ers with the flexibility to take paid time off whenever they need to. Unlike our earlier leave policy, there is no hard limit on the number of days or hours that they can take off, as long as their work is completed. As people now have the freedom to take leave whenever they need/ want to, they can have a greater work-life integration. And so this Infinite Leave Policy will allow Log9ers to be more forthcoming about when they need to take time off to recuperate and de-stress.

