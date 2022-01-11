Oye! Rickshaw to expand operations in 25 cities: Deploy 1 lakh+ EVs in 2022

Oye! Rickshaw is aiming to scale 10 times in 2022. The company will expand operations in 25 cities and deploy over 1,00,000 commercial electric vehicles in India by the end of this year.

Oye! Rickshaw, one of the fastest-growing EV mobility players in India, is all set to launch its operations in 25 new Indian cities by the end of this year. Moreover, the company will deploy over 1,00,000 commercial electric vehicles in India by year-end to achieve its annual revenue run rate target of Rs 4,500 million. Oye! Rickshaw currently operates more than 10,000 e-rickshaws in six Indian cities. The company claims that in just a year, it has completed more than 3.5 million deliveries for top e-commerce brands like Flipkart, Udaan, Grofers, Jiomart etc.

According to the company, over the last few years, e-rickshaws have emerged as a winning transition to the electric mobility race in India. With a fleet of over 10,000 e-rickshaws, this Delhi-based micro-mobility company offers its services in 6 cities of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana that have completed 6 million rides and deliveries in 2021. Oye! Rickshaw recently launched its services in Kanpur too and aims to expand to 25 cities, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Meerut in the upcoming months.

With an aggressive geographical expansion plan, the company aims to complete 60 million rides and deliveries in the year 2022. Commenting on the announcement, Mohit Sharma, Co-Founder, Oye! Rickshaw said, “Through our rideshare and delivery model, we have directly impacted in reducing 1.5 million tons of GHG emission by the end of 2021. With our forward-looking approach, we are focused to work towards building a bigger, better and sustainable business that has a multiplier effect on society and the environment.”



He further added, “The sole purpose of the company is to build an efficient future-ready ecosystem around e-rickshaw to solve micro-mobility challenges in ride and delivery by providing safe, convenient, affordable, eco-friendly short-distance transportation through EV adoption & building cost-effective energy distribution channel that eventually helps millions of e-rickshaw drivers increase their net take-home earnings.” Also, Oye! Rickshaw’s third business offering battery swapping plans to scale to 600+ stations (from 100+ stations as of today) and scale to over 10,000 vehicles by end of 2022.