Our Traffic Management System is deployed in 42 Indian cities – Anoop G Prabhu, Vehant

To understand how Vehant's Traffic Management System works, we interact with Anoop G Prabhu, CTO, and Co-Founder - Vehant Technologies.

Mr. Anoop G Prabhu, Co Founder & CTO - Vehant Technologies

Traffic congestion is one of the major problems in big metro cities due to the increase in the number of vehicles on the roads. In today’s day & age, it is widely acknowledged that Indian cities are increasingly becoming congested and unliveable. With the rapidly increasing population, the traffic on the roads is also increasing with proportionality. Now, this can be controlled by many methods and by implementing modern technology.

If we talk about technology for road traffic management in the country, Vehant Technologies is a pioneer in this space. Incubated in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi in 2005, Vehant Technologies is the front-runner in the artificial intelligence/machine learning-based physical security, surveillance, traffic monitoring, covid, and junction enforcement solutions. To know more about the working functionality of Vehant’s Traffic Management System and its business, we interact with Anoop G Prabhu, CTO, and Co-Founder – Vehant Technologies.

How does Vehant’s Traffic Management System work?

Mr. Prabhu says that Vehant’s traffic system is artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered traffic enforcement and management solution. It offers several violation detection capabilities such as red-light jump, over-speeding, no helmet riding, triple riding, wrong lane movement, and various other traffic violations in real-time. Moreover, its TMS allows traffic cops to keep track of violators and generate an e-challan. The system consists of camera-mounted sensors for the detection of traffic violations, which automatically encrypts and transfers the data of violation to the centralised server at the traffic control room. The system also facilitates e-challan generation along with photo or video evidence which is then sent to the violators’ mobile phones via SMS.

He adds that Vehant’s Integrated Traffic Management Solutions (ITMS) is capable of 24×7 operations. This solution has an overview camera to capture the zoomed-out picture of an entire area when there has been a red-light violation. The ANPR reads the number plate of the offending vehicle and store it in the database. The system is connected to the control room at the traffic control rooms and is monitored round-the-clock. It also helps the police to detect and register cases against persons for not wearing helmets, over-speeding, triple-riding, stop line violations, speaking over the phone while driving, and other traffic violations.

Vehant also provides Covid-19 management solutions, for instance, mask-detection systems. How do they work and what are the different types of Covid-19 solutions offered by the company?

During the pandemic, Vehant Technologies developed a solution, FebriEye, to ensure individuals are following all covid guidelines such as social distancing norms, wearing face masks in public, etc. Vehant’s solution consists of a thermal camera that could cover large areas and detect the temperature of multiple people entering a premise at once and automatically record their temperature. Moreover, FebriEye’s face mask detection feature uses visible streams from the camera combined with AI techniques to detect and generate an alert for people not wearing face masks. The company says that its user-friendly interface allows monitoring and review of alerts generated by the system.

Vehant Technologies has recently introduced a radar-based system, which is a real-time 4D imaging radar system. At which places it will be installed and have you bagged any orders for the same?

Mr. Prabhu says that Vehant’s TrafficMon is the first of its kind and made-in-India spot and average speed violation detection system. It uses a combination of a video sensor and RADAR sensor which detects the spot and average speed of any vehicle including two-wheelers. The system determines the speed, driving direction, and range of any vehicle in its view. Vehant Technologies is the first company in India to develop a radar-based speed detection and enforcement system. He added, “We have got speed testing done by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). It can detect speeds of up to 230 km/h. We are pitching in various radar tenders, where earlier only foreign players were bidding.”

Vehant’s Traffic Management System is currently deployed in over 35 Indian smart cities and you have a host of clients, from big MNCs to the public sector. Can you share more about your expansion plan in India? Also, which state government’s traffic police use Vehant’s ITMS?

According to Anoop G Prabhu, Vehant Technologies has deployed cameras at more than 10,000 lanes in 42 smart cities across India, including Lucknow, Allahabad, Kochin, Raipur, Jabalpur, Hyderabad, Cyberabad & Satna to name a few. Moreover, he adds that the company is already in talks with 15 more smart city authorities for deployment. He said, “We are working closely with the traffic police department of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Kerala, Pune, Punjab, Surat & Bangalore to name a few.”

What does Vehant do to reduce E-waste & other waste (from factories, etc.), and how the electronic waste is managed so that it doesn’t affect nature and public health?

As per Vehant Technologies, they have always given priority to the surroundings & environment. So, to ensure that the e-waste is properly managed, reused, or recycled, they have hired a third-party agency that collects the company’s wastes and then manages it as per government norms and policies. Moreover, keeping the members’ health & safety in mind, the company gives proper safety gear to everyone working in the factory. Vehant Technologies claims that the factory waste is also time to time disposed to the government authorized committee or agency.

Anything you want to add about Vehant Technologies’ expansion plans?

Commenting about the expansion plans of the company, Anoop G Prabhu said, “We are already exporting our products to over 12 countries and are planning to widen our reach. We are focusing on expanding our business globally. Recently we have established an R&D centre and manufacturing facility under our European subsidiary Vehant Technologies BV in the Netherlands. This will help us to tap and cater to the Middle-east and European markets more efficiently. Also, we have opened a new office in Jakarta, Indonesia to have better coverage in the South-eastern Asian market. We do intend to expand geographically in the next 1-2 years.”

