OSM & SUN Mobility partner to deploy 10,000 C-EVs with swappable batteries

Omega Seiki Mobility has signed an MoU with SUN Mobility to deploy 10,000 commercial EVs with swappable batteries in India. OSM’s Rage+ three-wheeler will be deployed across the country.

Omega Seiki Mobility has entered into a strategic alliance with Bengaluru-based SUN Mobility. While Omega Seiki Mobility is a part of the 5-decade old Anglian Omega Group and provides energy mobility solutions & services to the transportation sector, SUN Mobility is a leading EV technology solutions company. Both the companies have signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) as a part of which they initially plan to launch 10,000 units of OSM Rage+ electric three-wheeler with smart, swappable batteries across the country.

This collaboration will give Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) access to SUN Mobility’s nationwide network of swap points with advanced Quick Interchange Station (QIS) and real-time visibility via a state-of-the-art, IOT based, end-to-end energy infrastructure management platform. SUN Mobility’s swap points are available at key locations across the country such as IOCL fuel stations. Moreover, the company claims that it takes less than 2-minute for a driver to swap the batteries.

“This alliance will make Omega Seiki Mobility’s entire product portfolio gain new value with easily swappable batteries” the companies jointly said in a press statement. Also, “these lithium-ion batteries have been developed and assembled by SUN Mobility in India with highly efficient, sustainable, and cutting-edge technology”, it added. The key USP of SUN Mobility’s swappable battery technology is said to be its interoperability across two and three-wheelers. The company claims that the drivers get the benefit of these batteries without any additional investment or worrying about quality, life, or degradation making their EV experience hassle-free.

Commenting on this partnership, Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “I am very excited to associate with SUN Mobility, who have been a pioneer with EV battery technology in India. The alliance will allow us to add new value to our product portfolio with class-leading swapping technology. The ability to quickly get a new set of charged batteries will play a pivotal role in adoption of EVs in a market like India. More so for the e-commerce and logistics segments without having to worry about the energy infrastructure.”

Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Chairman, SUN Mobility added, “Our commitment is to increase adoption of EVs in the last mile transportation segment by making refuelling faster, affordable, more accessible and convenient via battery swapping. We are equally excited to partner with Omega Seiki and help equip their vehicles with our global interoperable smart mobility solution and alter the way people and goods move today. SUN Mobility has always aimed to bring affordable disruptive innovation to urban mobility and through this association, we hope to continue to bolster the adoption rate of EVs for last-mile connectivity across India.”