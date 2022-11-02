OSM launches MOV e-3W for food business at Rs 7 lakh

Delhi-based electric vehicle manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility has launched a three-wheeled EV, the Omega Seiki Mobility MOV (Meals on Wheels). It has been priced at Rs 7 lakh, ex-showroom, post the government subsidy.



The MOV electric three-wheeler will get two battery options – fast and fixed. The vehicle can be booked at a token amount of Rs 19,999 with the deliveries expected to start from January 2023.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “We have already received the interests of 500 Plus customers for OSM MOV. The electric vehicle will change the face of the Mobile Kitchen business.”



“The mobile kitchen business in India has huge potential as it is still in its nascent stage. In India, it is estimated to be growing at a rate of 8.4 percent annually.”, he added.

“We will be soon launching more revolutionary electric vehicles at Auto Expo 2022.”, Narang noted.



The company, in a statement, said that Anglian Finvest, a finance subsidiary of Anglian Omega Group will be providing finance schemes on OSM’s product portfolio, including the newly launched MOV electric three-wheelers.



Further, the company also inaugurated a dealership in Bangalore, taking its total count to 11 dealerships in Karnataka.