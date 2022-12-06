Orxa Energies begins track day registration for the Mantis EV

Bengaluru-based electric mobility startup Orxa Energies has commenced the registrations for track days of their Mantis electric bike, which was recently showcased at the Indian Bike Week (IBW) 2022.



The company said that the track days are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023 in key cities, including Bengaluru.



The Mantis electric-bike features a 9 kWh battery capacity, a 28-kW liquid-cooled motor, and a drive-by-wire built in-house. This bike can clock over 200 km in city speeds.

Prajwal Sabnis, Co-Founder, Orxa Energies said “Since the Mantis was first unveiled at IBW in 2019, the bike has undergone several rides to validate its capabilities. One such ride was the record-breaking Electric Bharatmala that we undertook earlier this year which was the biggest validation we received to make our Mantis market ready,”

“The real-world data, in-depth insights on various riding environments, and usage patterns helped us fine-tune the Mantis as we gear up for launch next year.”

The Mantis covered 13,510 km in 54 days at the Electric Bharatmala, crossing the previous record of 12,379 km by an electric motorcycle, the company said in a statement.

Ranjita Ravi, Co-Founder of Orxa Energies said, “It is the continuous feedback from riders that have helped us learn, evolve and make the Mantis ‘market ready’. We stand firm in our belief that riders should be able to try the bike before investing in it and our track days will provide the space for riders to experience an electric motorcycle in natural conditions”