Orix India partners BYD to introduce e6 EV in 5 cities

BYD India, a subsidiary of the China-headquartered global EV maker BYD, has rolled its all-new e6 electric vehicle with Orix Auto Infrastructure (Orix India) across 5 cities in India, which includes Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Orix India a subsidiary of Orix Corporation – Japan operates lease of passenger cars and provides transportation-related services like car rentals and business transportation solutions with over 20 offices across India. Through its financial arm, OLFS it also offers flexible financial solutions in lease financing for cars and equipment.

Sandeep Gambhir, CEO and MD, Orix India said, “With BYD all-new e6, we are excited to commence our electric vehicle fleet operation with our shared value of sustainable development. This complements our inspiring initiative ‘ELECTRIX’, covering a large spectrum of the EV ecosystem and putting us at the forefront of owning, operating and leasing electric cars. Orix India is proud of the cooperation with BYD India, and we are honored to add the all-new e6 to our existing fleet. The all-new e6, equipped with the Blade Battery, made a lasting impression on the EV Industry and is seen as a practical vehicle. We believe that the partnership will benefit our customers as well as Orix India to the utmost extent.”

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, SVP – Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India said, “We are delighted to deliver this order to Orix India. The performance of all-new e6 is very encouraging and we expect to witness a sustainable growth with surging popularity of the electric vehicles.”

Pankaj Jain, Executive VP, Orix India added, “Most of our MNC clients are committed to reducing their carbon footprint, and BYD all-new e6 has emerged as the perfect car to meet customer demands of space and comfort. For Orix India, the car not only reduces range anxiety with a practical range of over 450km, but also promises a lower cost of ownership with a battery warranty of 8 years/5 lakh kilometers. In the financial year, we aim to convert 15% of our existing fleet to electric cars.”

The e6 is the first premium electric MPV, and the first and only model to adopt the Blade Battery in India. The Blade Battery is known for its high safety, long range, and enduring longevity after its launching in 2020. It recently entered India Book of Records for the maximum distance covered by an electric car.