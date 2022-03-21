One Moto India partners with Reliance General Insurance to provide EV insurance

One Moto India has partnered with Reliance General Insurance. As a part of the partnership, Reliance General Insurance will exclusively provide motor vehicle insurance to all One Moto India customers.

One Moto India, the Indian subsidiary of a premium British electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced its partnership with Reliance General Insurance. Following the partnership, Reliance General Insurance will exclusively provide motor vehicle insurance to all One Moto India customers. One Moto India commenced its operations in the Indian market in November 2021. The company has three electric scooters in its portfolio, Byka, Electa, and Commuta.

The company claims that since the launch of its operations in November 2021, the brand has been getting an overwhelming response from EV Buyers in India. The EV maker is targeting to manufacture at least 40,000 units in the first phase of its plant launch. One Moto India also says that it is working to create the charging and Battery swapping infrastructure aligned with the Indian government’s vision to achieve EV Transformation in the country.

Commenting on the association, Aditya Reddy, VP, Marketing & Sales, One Moto India affirmed that “We are strengthening the services and product portfolio from all the facets. We already announced the new manufacturing plant and investment plans in the pipeline. Our three products are already on road getting an overwhelming response. While we move ahead in sync with the strategy, this association with the very reputed Reliance General Insurance is another milestone achieved. We aim at growing aggressively to serve the customers, and play an active part in the e-Mobility mission.”

“The electric 2-wheelers penetration in India is expected to rise from 2% in FY21 to 10-15% by FY26. With such projections and growing demand, we see a great scope for us to be an enabler in the space. As the nation makes the responsible shift towards e-Mobility for a better and greener future, we have an equally significant contribution to make in the process. Our partnership with One Moto reflects our commitment and is aimed at achieving those goals,” added Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance.