One Moto India becomes the official EV 2W partner of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

One Moto India, the Indian subsidiary of a premium British electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced that they will be the official EV partner of Rajasthan Royals in the two-wheeler segment for the upcoming season 15 of the Indian Premier League. The company has been onboarded as one of the Associate Sponsors of the Rajasthan Royals franchise for the upcoming season of the IPL. The IPL 2022 will start on 26th March.

As part of the association, One Moto India’s official logo will feature on the back of the Rajasthan Royals’ playing helmets and caps, while the mobility company will also unveil a special range of Limited Edition versions of One Moto’s two-wheeler – RR X One Moto. In addition, the brand will be giving away custom design One Moto Rajasthan Royals limited edition scooter range across the Rajasthan Royals academies in the country.

Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said “We are delighted to welcome a globally recognized brand like One Moto on board. Their vision of providing sustainable yet stylish EV vehicles to consumers has a strong synergy with our central purpose of transforming society through the significant platform we have as an IPL franchise. Through this partnership, we are excited to help them further expand across India and around the world, while creating a positive societal impact.”

“We are the first generation to be affected by climate change, therefore it is also our responsibility to do something about it. Switching to EVs is being driven in the form of a mission in India. If we can share the approach with people and motivate them towards making this lifestyle change, then it will be a contribution to be remembered. With this thought in mind we have partnered with Rajasthan Royals,” added Sameer Moidin, Co-Founder & Partner, One Moto India.