One Electric Motorcycles partners ALT Mobility, targets deploying 50,000 electric bikes in 2023

ALT Mobility has partnered with One Electric Motorcycles to provide electric motorcycles for its last-mile delivery partners and the company has completed successful customer trials with India’s leading e-commerce companies and with potential scope for deploying 50,000 motorcycles in 2023.

One Electric’s ‘Kridn’ motorcycle has been onboarded by ALT Mobility to their leasing portfolio, positioned as a premium high-speed electric two-wheeler for intra-city transportation catering to passenger and goods segments.

Both companies also plan to jointly develop a two-wheeler vehicle, tailored for intra-city deliveries matching price point, superior technology, durability, comfort, and use case for logistic operations. This partnership is also going global to Africa, where ALT mobility will be joining One Electric in UN-backed projects.

Dev Arora, Co-Founder & CEO of Alt Mobility said, “With our learnings from deploying over 5,000 EVs on the road in intensive last mile logistic operations, we believe there is a need for reliable vehicles that can meet multiple use cases, maintain high uptime, lower service costs and most importantly vehicles built for Indian road conditions and extreme temperatures.”

He added that One Electric Kridn has been designed for rugged use and presently serves customers in India and Africa for multi-use case passenger and logistic operations.

Gaurav Uppal, Founder & CEO of One Electric motorcycles shared, “Our performance not only matches the ICE bikes, but also has a longer life compared to other Ebikes, thus providing higher ROI. We have avoided the price-sensitive commercial EV market so far where the lowest cost has been the primary concern.”

Alt Mobility based out of IIT Delhi, works with multiple OEMs and financing institutions to provide electric vehicles on lease to B2B fleet operators while One Electric is based out of Noida and developing vehicles designed for high-temperature conditions and rough terrains.