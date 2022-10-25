As an EV start-up what are the key skills that you look for when you hire new talent?

Simply for any organisation, People are the key factor for the desired growth and vision. You can bet on right people than any business strategy.

As any start-up, the need and search is for passionate and curious learners who may know one skill but have continuous hunger for more. People who want to grow but understand the fact that growth multiplies when it’s aligned with organisational goals.

What skills and qualities do you look for in employees working on EV products?

There isn’t any definition, but a great team when forged by the journey traversed together makes one. For any organisation the starting point, is hiring the right people. Building teams who are in alignment with the culture, match to the technical and behavioural competencies essential for bringing in consistent and faster growth.

As an EV start-up we would look for specifically understanding in-depth of components, assembly lines as we are an EV manufacturer. People joining us needs to understand basics of the industry even if its business enabler role leave apart customer facing or shop floor jobs. It’s not about the demand but, to be successful one needs to learn and understand the technology, basic nuisances of the business. One needs to know what makes our product right for our customers and what will take us long and keep penetrating in the markets.

Very crucial aspect for us is systems and processes as product manufacturing requires quality, engineering, re-engineering. The feel and looks make the vehicle desirable but what’s must is the efficiency and performance.

When hiring new talent, which are the various streams of education/qualification that can apply to your company?

Electric vehicles are the most needed and talked about industry across globe and in India. As an EV OEM we need to hire engineers who have a cross sectional knowledge in the fields of electrical, electronics and mechanical stream to build a robust EV manufacturing infrastructure. Mechatronics branch can also be a good pick considering the combination of multidisciplinary fields of engineering.

While building our teams, we are not just looking from the traditional automotive companies or just EV but open to diverse industry of software, consumer electronics, durables and more, industries where connectivity plays the most important role.

While looking for sales roles we would prefer people who are passionate about dealer development and growth. People who would know what the need of the hour is and help our engineering team build customised product.

What are the challenges you face when hiring new talent?

Being specialised in one area is not enough, as the vehicle is connected. People joining us must realise they have to reinvent themselves. EVs are all about continuous research and development with integrated technology.

Challenge in building talent apart from right skills and availability is the competition which starts from established old automotive players who have stepped in EV as well to newbies who wants to experiment venturing into the industry.

Companies wanting to hire at any cost, and anyone also makes it tough. We want to hire people who learn and deliver along the results. People who stay and grows with us not just job hoppers. This industry is most talked so seemingly everyone is wanting to work without having the desired competencies.

Do you think there is a gap between academia and industry? How can this be bridged?

There is significant gap in what is taught ‘One needs to combine three areas – the mechanical motor, electronics to drive it, and smart software to control it. We need engineers who understand multiple domains.’ there is a significant skill gap. People must keep learning new skills and updated on evolving industry and technologies. What one learns in college isn’t enough nor in one job…it’s about continuous upskilling and re-skilling.

As a start-up is it difficult to attract and retain talent compared to established players?

We as Omega group have our companies which are successfully established and running. However, when we talk of our EV venture which is 4-5 old baby creating it footprints across country and outside, it is still difficult as start-ups are risky if not led by vision and values.

With huge existing and everyday booming companies in the industry it is not easy to hire good talent. Organisations who are established credibility and sustained revenues does makes it different for them to hire. Also, with mushrooming of manufactures considering government aids are there the industry is seeing players who are short-term playing which does spoil the whole market.

What is your current employee count and hiring target for the next 2 years?

We are expanding our footprints literally each day. New plants have been established in 2022 and the plan is to have more upcoming. We are continuously building on our brand reliability and customer network through strong dealer/partners which translates to the hiring expansion projected for us.

We are nearly 300 for now and it is work in progress continuously. We should be 1,000 in 2 years. Our hiring would be lateral plus campus who would be internally developed.

For larger interest, as per the automotive Mission Plan 2026, the automotive sector could soon become one of the largest job-creating industries by creating an additional 65 million jobs. The skills and talent needed for these jobs are rapidly evolving as the industry is increasingly moving towards automation, smart manufacturing and digitisation.