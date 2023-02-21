Omega Seiki signs MoU with Brandwin to manufacture and distribute electric trucks in Bangladesh

Omega Seiki Mobility and Brandwin group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding wherein Brandwin will be manufacturing and distributing its range of electric trucks including 1-ton and 3-ton models of M1KA in the country as early as 2024. The production line is currently under construction and initially, the company will be selling CKD (Completely Knocked Down) kits of the M1KA in Bangladesh. Both companies will be making an investment of Rs. 82 crore ($10 million). OSM anticipates an initial sales volume of 500 electric trucks per year.

Omega Seiki Mobility has set up an electric vehicle manufacturing facility near Dhaka in Bangladesh that willl be operational from April 2023 and will be manufacturing electric three-wheelers for domestic and export markets. Right now, Omega Seiki Mobility has four manufacturing plants in India, located at Faridabad and Pune.

According to the company, Bangladesh lies in a geographically dangerous zone with temperature rise and being one of the prime victims of climate change and the government’s concerns regarding the climate issue coupled with the brand’s expanding economy seem to create a demand for an efficient and safe transportation system.

This association aims to enable Omega Seiki Mobility to meet the evolving needs of a customer base that is rapidly looking for a sustainable and a zero-emission last-mile transportation solution in Bangladesh. Omega Seiki Mobility will be offering an entire range of electric 4 wheeler- M1KA Trucks exclusively to Brandwin.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “Omega Seiki Mobility, amplifying its Electric vehicle business in the Bangladesh market is the next logical step in our internationalization strategy. Our High Tech Electric Trucks offer exactly the current needs of the Country, and we will be able to play to our strengths in this highly dynamic market. In addition, the geographical proximity to India provides great synergy effects; as early as 2024, we will be exporting vehicle kits from our Indian plant in Faridabad to Bangladesh, marking a major advancement of our EV Manufacturing 2.0 project.”