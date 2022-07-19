Omega Seiki Mobility’s third EV manufacturing plant comes up in Faridabad

Delhi-based electric three-wheeler maker Omega Seiki Mobility has opened its third electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Faridabad, Haryana. It has invested Rs 75 crore towards the new facility.



The company, in its new plant, has a capacity to manufacture 15,000 electric three-wheelers annually, which it aims to expand to 50,000 units by 2025 with a further investment of Rs 150 crore. The other two facilities located at Industrial Model Township (IMT), Haryana have an annual production capacity of 7,200 and 12,000 units respectively.

The EV maker will manufacture its Rage+, Rage+ Rapid, Rage+ Frost and Rage+ Swap cargo electric vehicles along with its passenger vehicle offering Stream in its new manufacturing facility.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “We have an order book of 50,000 plus cargo electric three wheelers. We have set up this facility to meet the growing demand of the market. I want to thank the government of Haryana; the government has been extremely supportive. We have invested in all the three facilities in Faridabad till now and recently inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Pune for producing electric cargo and passenger vehicles. Also, we are receiving good feedback on our electric passenger vehicle, we will be soon launching another facility in Chennai which will only cater to OSM electric passenger vehicles.”

The company currently has an operational fleet in 20 cities covering more than 10 lakh kilometers per month. The OEM has two-, three- and four-wheeler electric vehicles in its product portfolio in India.

OSM said that it aims to fast-track future mobility, with green energy at its core, by implementing data-driven, smart engineering. The company recently announced its plan to come out with an IPO worth $200-250 million.