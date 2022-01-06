Omega Seiki Mobility to get powertrain from Korean firm Jae Sung Tech Co., LTD

Omega Seiki Mobility and Jae Sung Tech Co., LTD have joined hands to develop a new electric powertrain in India at OSM’s Faridabad and Pune based plants.

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has today signed an MoU with the Korean electric powertrain maker JAE SUNG Tech Co., LTD to source electric powertrains in India. The partnership will give rise to a new JV – OSM JAE SUNG Tech Co., LTD. From this partnership, an all-electric Ra314 powertrain is going to be the first product, and it will be utilized in OSM’s Rage+ electric truck. However, the implementation will only happen by Q1 FY23.

OSM will manufacture the new Ra314 powertrain at its Faridabad, Haryana based facility and Pune-based plant. While Jae Sung will put its expertise in powertrain development to use under the JV with OSM, the Indian brand is targeting to localize the production and bring down the cost of manufacturing. Moreover, OSM will calibrate the Ra314 powertrain according to Indian driving conditions.

The new electric powertrain is IP-67 rated, and as claimed by the automaker, it is 30 per cent more efficient and over 20 per cent lighter than the existing powertrain of the brand. It uses an integrated motor-gearbox design, which helps with a significant reduction in weight and increased efficiency. Also, using this integrated architecture helps in cutting down the total number of moving parts and consequently helps in reducing the overall wear and tear in the powertrain.

The Ra314 is claimed to be extensively tested by OSM, and it has a broad range of working temperatures of +50°C to -20°C.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “OSM has always believed in constant innovation and is always working to make the product portfolio a step ahead of the competition. With this JV, I am sure the Rage+ will be an even better value proposition. Not only will the new power unit herald a new era of backward integration making our products more efficient. We will also utilise Ra314’s integrated and modular architecture to build customised power solutions for other EV makers in India to use, thus helping in faster adoption of electric vehicles in India.”

Mr. Lee Hyunjin, CEO, JAE SUNG Tech Co., LTD said, “We are delighted to partner with Omega Seiki Mobility, which is a pioneer in electric vehicle manufacturing. Our overall powertrain architecture and integration was developed with flexibility in mind to allow us to quickly adapt to the ongoing changes and developments in the industry. As a technology company, Jae Sung always believes in developing innovative solutions which are environment friendly as well as cost effective. I am positive that our advanced technologies, strong engineering background when combined with OSM’s manufacturing expertise in India, will help us to strengthen our partnership and succeed together in this rapidly growing segment.”