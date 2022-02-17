Omega Seiki Mobility signs MoU with EVR Motors: Will manufacture electric motors in India

The partnership will give birth to new electric motors that are more powerful while being compact and cost-effective. These motors will be used in existing and upcoming EVs from Omega Seiki Mobility.

Indian EV manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) is partnering up with Israel-based startup EVR Motors to produce electric motors in India. The new electric motor by EVR Motors will be manufactured by OSM at its facility in Faridabad and in Pune at its group company, Omega Bright Steel and Components’ facility.

This partnership will pave the way for designing a new and patented motor topology. The two are set to manufacture a new lightweight, compact Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux (TSRF) motor, which will be used in the current line-up and future electric vehicles of Omega Seiki Mobility.

A big advantage of this motor will be the fact that it is less than half the size of conventional motors, making it the smallest electric motor in its class. It is so small that it can fit in an average-sized human palm, without compromising on output. The reduction in size also means that the motor is lighter than conventional Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (RFPM) motors with similar power output. This new technology will produce more powerful motors that also reduce production costs.

The same motor can be modified to fit in most mobility and industrial applications, ranging from two-wheelers, three-wheelers to even buses and trucks. TSRF technology can support a wide range of power and torque outputs, with voltage ranging from 48V to 800V, that are suitable for different power levels and for a wide range of speeds.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “I am very excited to associate with EVR Motors, who have been a pioneer in EV technology. The alliance will allow us to add value in integration of our products making them more efficient and cost-effective using EVR’s efficient yet compact motors.”

Opher Doron, CEO of EVR Motors said “We are very proud to cooperate with Omega Seiki Mobility, an innovative electric vehicle manufacturer, embracing new technology to create a competitive advantage on their journey towards electrification. EVR believes that reducing the cost, size and weight of electric motors will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable world.