Omega Seiki Mobility partners iM3NY to bring US battery cell technology to India

Omega Seiki Mobility, a part of the Anglian Omega Group, today announced a joint venture with iM3NY, a prominent battery technology player in the US. As a part of this partnership, the company plans to bring battery cell technology to the Indian market from the subcontinent.

OSM previously signed a joint venture with Jae Sung, a Korean technology player, for the manufacturing of localized EV powertrains. A total of six variants of the powertrain company have been developed from 7.5 kW to 34 kW for the entire range of OSM’s electric vehicles.

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) claims that it is India’s first completely integrated electric OEM, manufacturing its own battery packs, powertrains, metal assemblies, vehicles and providing mobility solutions. The company will set up two new green field facilities to manufacture the components and has lined up an investment of Rs 800 crore for the same. OSM already has four factories for its EVs in Delhi-NCR and Pune.

Also Read: Budget 2023: Auto analysts betting on support for clean energy

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said, “Omega Seiki Mobility is India’s first fully integrated electric vehicle OEM with its own battery and powertrain technologies. Alliance with iM3NY ensures our access to world-class technology in batteries. Similarly, Power trains are evolving into high-efficiency, integrated systems which Jae Sung Korea brings to us. I compliment both my partners and welcome them to India.”

Commenting on the occasion, Chaitanya Sharma, iM3NY’s CEO, said, “We are incredibly excited to work with Omega Seiki, a like-minded partner with a future-focused mindset. This partnership is strategically important for the electrification of the automotive industry, an undeniable trend that iM3NY is proud to be a part of.”

Lee Hyunjin, President of Jae Sung Korea, said “We are very pleased to tie up with Omega Seiki who are the market leaders in electric 3-wheelers. We have designed our Higo powertrains for India keeping Indian driving conditions in mind. These are integrated design, 20% light weight and have more power than existing powertrains. This makes the vehicle lighter and gives more mileage. We have developed 6 variants from 7KW to 34 KW which we -will bring to our India JV.”