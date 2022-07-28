Omega Seiki Mobility, Log9 unveil co-developed Rage+ RapidEV Pro electric three-wheeler

EV-maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and Bengaluru-headquartered battery-tech start-up Log9 Materials have unveiled a co-developed, upgraded, longer-range version of OSM’s Rage+ electric three-wheeler called the ‘Rage+ RapidEV Pro’, which now comes equipped with Log9’s 7.7 KWh RapidX 8000 battery.

The Rage+ RapidEV Pro InstaCharged by Log9, is available in 2 variants vis-a-vis the cargo body volume – the 140 cubic feet and 170 cubic feet variant. The e-3Ws are integrated with Log9’s InstaCharge battery technology, dedicatedly designed for the country’s e-commerce logistics segment. It can be fully charged (from zero to 100 per cent) in 45 minutes, and provides up to 95km range, and operate across very wide temperatures ranging from -40deg to 60deg Celsius. Further, made to suit for Indian climatic conditions, the vehicle also comes with a warranty of 6-years or unlimited kms and offers a battery life of over 10,000 cycles.

In a bid to increase the efficiency and productive use of the vehicle fleets, Log9 and OSM have also tied up with fleet operators like MoEVing in Delhi and LetsTransport in Bengaluru.

In November 2021, OSM and Log9 jointly launched the Rage+ RapidEV – which had been integrated with Log9’s 5.8 KWh battery. The newly-unveiled vehicle will tap into the varied logistics and delivery requirements of the nation’s e-commerce space.

Going forward, the partner say as part of the collaboration they aim to deploy over 5,000 units of Rage+ RapidEV Pro vehicles in this fiscal. These deployments will start from New Delhi and Bengaluru, and thereafter various other cities will be targeted and tapped into.

Pushkar Singh, CEO, Lets Transport said, “We look forward to deploying up to 1,000 electric vehicles within the next 12-18 months across 7 major cities – Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.”

Log9 says it has leveraged its cell-to-pack competency to develop its RapidX batteries that provide 9x faster charging, 9x better performance, and 9x battery life. The InstaCharge technology brings down the total charging time which further optimises the utilisation of charging infrastructure and operational profitability for fleets.