Omega Seiki launches Vicktor electric three-wheeler, prices starting at Rs 5 lakh

Delhi-based electric vehicle manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility has announced the launch of its new e3W, Vicktor, in the country at a starting price of Rs 5 lakh ex-showroom. The company said that the price is applicable for the first 100 customers post government subsidy.



OSM Vicktor is powered by a 20 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which will provide a maximum range of 250 Kms on a single charge. The electric three-wheeler will be available in two variants – open and closed, which customers can opt for depending on their business needs.

The bookings for the electric three-wheeler has commenced at OSM dealerships for a booking amount of Rs 9,999. The deliveries will start from November 2022.

OSM, in a statement, said that the Vicktor three-wheeler will allow the company to make greater strides in its last mile delivery vehicles. The vehicle will cater to the varied logistics and delivery requirements of the nation’s e-commerce space.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “The last mile delivery and logistics segment has seen a need for long range premium electric vehicles to enable reliable and economical cargo transportation,”



“We are thrilled to launch electric three wheeler OSM Vicktor, which provides a range of 250 Km in a single charge. The vehicle demonstrates the latest technology and power-packed performance showcasing India on the world map.” he added.

“We will be soon launching more revolutionary electric vehicles at Auto Expo 2022.”, Narang further added.



The company said that in its bid to achieve high scale production of EVs, it has set up JVs with Korean company Jae Sung Tech to manufacture a new range of powertrains. Omega Seiki Mobility is also planning to manufacture in-house motors and battery packs.



Also Read: Surge in electric three-wheeler sales, last-mile connectivity leads the way