Omega Seiki inks strategic partnership with Agri Junction

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) announced a strategic partnership to deploy more than 10,000 electric two and three-wheeler vehicles in rural markets by FY2023.

In the first phase, Agri Junction and Omega Seiki will be introducing their electric vehicle in Tier II and III markets of UP and Maharashtra which has the maximum share of electric vehicle sales in India. Omega Seiki will be deploying existing vehicles such as cargo electric vehicle range: Rage+, Rage+ Rapid, Rage+ Rapid Pro, Rage+ Frost, and Rage+ Swap and electric passenger vehicle: Stream and specialised new product line-up such as electric two-wheelers: Mopedo, electric passenger vehicle: Stream city, drones, and tractors in rural markets.

Agri Junction will be supporting Omega Seiki Mobility in deploying vehicles, the listing of Omega Seiki electric vehicles on the Agri Junction website, providing access to credit via PM Mudra Yojna, associations with dealers, setting up EV infrastructure, and creating awareness for EVs amongst the farmer community, small businesses and people at large in rural markets.

On the other hand, Omega Seiki Mobility will be providing electric vehicles, setting up charging infrastructure under the company’s brand OSM E-link and a special R&D Team for developing new products specifically for rural markets of India.

Rural India is a huge market for electric vehicles. The market is mostly agrarian in nature, with small businesses and roadside kiosks, and a major share of pick-up trucks and tractors are used for transportation. Many of these vehicles are old and may possibly be less efficient in terms of fuel usage. To that extent, Electric vehicles are the best solution for these markets.

Besides, In India, the last-mile logistics sector in the e-commerce industry is anticipated to increase by 9 times to $5.23 billion (Rs 41,264 crore) in 2025. Today, one out of five customers of e-commerce platforms originate from Tier II and III cities. For small loads, 3W goods vehicles are fast becoming a preferred choice for last-mile delivery.

Uday Narang, Founder, and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “OSM is rigorously testing its electric tractors in its Korea and Thailand R&D centres and will be bringing new concepts of tractors as a service and leasing for the Tier II and III markets by 2023. ”

“Our collaboration with Agri Junction is a major step in this direction. Omega Seiki Mobility and Agri Junction will together build infrastructure in the rural markets. Agri Junction has vast experience working in rural markets, we are working together to develop specialised electric vehicles using this knowledge. We will make sure to improve EV adoption in these markets.” Narang added.

Raj Yadav, Founder, and CEO, Agri Junction explained, “We continuously work towards the innovation of new ideas about how to increase the productivity of the farmers. We work towards hygienic and environmentally safe products that are facilitated by experts.”

Agri Junction is a supplier of agricultural seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, machinery, and equipment. The company offers farm machinery from leading brands to make cultivating easy and effective. Agri Junction is currently present in ten rural cities of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The company has an aggressive plan to reach out to all the Tier II and III cities pan India in the next three years.

Sunil Singh, Co-Founder, Agri Junction pointed out, “The major reason for tie-ing with Omega Seiki Mobility will be a logistics support to the farmers through our transporters and aggregators partners. Further, the OSM electric two-wheelers will provide an inexpensive mode of transportation to our peer partners and farmers.”

Omega Seiki Mobility has been growing its product lineup and manufacturing footprint rapidly in India. The OEM has two-, three- and four-wheelers in its product portfolio. The company has set up manufacturing facilities in Delhi NCR, and Pune and now looking to expand in Chennai.