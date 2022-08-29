Omega Seiki inaugurates EV charger at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women

Electric vehicle manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has inaugurated OSM E-Link Charging station at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW).

The company has commenced work and will be developing and setting up a testing lab, equipment and EV battery charging station in the IGDTUW premise to carry out various research and consultancy work by the end of 2023.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said “Team OSM has installed an EV charger at the campus of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women in New Delhi. This is the first of the EV chargers in the national capital under the name of OSM eLink,”

“The company plans to install more of these in the coming months at various public locations. Apart from charging OSM Rapid EV and RapidEV Pro, these chargers can also be used to charge other EVs.”, he added.

Amita Dev, Vice Chancellor, IGDTUW said, “The installation of EV Chargers at IGDTUW is aimed to reinforce the research and development in the field of electric vehicles technology. This development will be very promising for fast progress in the field of clean energy mobility and sustainable development.”

Omega Seiki Mobility in December, 2021 signed an MoU with Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women to work in collaboration for designing, simulation, testing, product development, prototyping and production of automotive components and full vehicle development for EVs, battery packs, telematics and including efficiency and performance improvement of OSM’s existing vehicles with the students of IGDTUW.

The company, in a statement, said that it will be also working with the students of IGDTUW in designing, developing and sample manufacturing a racing car model for contesting in various competitions globally.

OSM recently inked a strategic partnership with Agri Junction to deploy more than 10,000 electric vehicles in rural markets by FY 2023.