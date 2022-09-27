Omega Seiki collaborates with Porter to deploy over 5000 electric three-wheelers

Omega Seiki Mobility, an Anglian Omega Group company, has inked a pact with intra-city logistics company Porter, to deploy over 5000 electric cargo vehicles by 2023 in Porter’s last-mile delivery services across India.



At present, Porter has over 1000 EVs as a part of its fleet and plans to expand its fleet by 5x by the end of 2023. The OSM Rage+ EVs will expand Porter’s fleet to cater to the growing demand for last-mile delivery solutions.



Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Porter which has been a consistent performer in the last-mile logistics market. The higher savings and zero emission of the Rage+ makes it favorable for companies seeking proficient and sustainable modes of transportation for last mile delivery.”

Uttam Digga, Co-Founder & COO, Porter said, “There is a heightened sense of curiosity in the market for EVs. We are looking forward to nurturing this curiosity and bringing to our customers a solution that helps them navigate through the routes sustainably.”



The companies, in a joint-statement, said that the collaboration aims at catering to the surging demands for last-mile delivery and building a sustainable logistics ecosystem.

Manish Gupta, Vice-President, Porter said, “This association is an important milestone in our quest to electrify our fleet across cities and reduce carbon footprint. We look forward to working closely with Omega Seiki and other OEMs in the market and deploy their flagship brand Rage+ across India. Our collaboration will foster deeper penetration of Electrics Vehicles into the ecosystem and solve some of the most pressing business sustainability problems and challenges.”

Fuelled by the pandemic, the logistics industry is at the cusp of an EV revolution. Consumers across the world, and certainly in India, have been shopping online in much larger numbers, thereby increasing the demand for eco-friendly and pollution free last-mile delivery solutions.