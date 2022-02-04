Omega Seiki And ElectroRide To Open Over 500 Dealerships Across India

Omega Seiki Mobility has announced a strategic partnership with ElectroRide to open over 500 dealerships pan-India by FY 2023-24. To tap this growing demand, Omega Seiki Mobility added 100 plus dealerships last year with the opening of 10 dealerships per month.

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), part of the Anglian Group Company, today announced a strategic partnership with ElectroRide (A unit of Goenka Green Pvt. Ltd.), under the partnership to open over 500 dealerships pan-India by FY 2023-24.

Omega Seiki Mobility in a bid to be the fastest-growing brand in the Commercial Electric Vehicle segment is eyeing 1,000 touchpoints by FY-24 and the partnership will play a key role in achieving the same. After 28 Years of ICE Vehicle Dealerships, Goenka Green, under the Brand ‘Electro Ride’ enters Commercial Electric Vehicle with Omega Seiki Mobility.

The electric vehicle industry in India rose from a mere 18,000 units a month to over 1.55 lakh units. Buoyed by rising fuel prices, and government policies, the demand for electric vehicles, especially the commercial electric three-wheeler sector. The EV market is expected to reach a value of more than USD 152 billion by the year 2030.

To tap this growing demand, Omega Seiki Mobility added 100 plus dealerships last year with the opening of 10 dealerships per month. This has helped OSM expand its reach to a wider audience, making stronger inroads in tier II and tier III cities. Omega Seiki Mobility and Goenka Green have plans to open 500 plus dealerships pan-India in two phases.

Phase 1 to open 227 outlets- Uttar Pradesh- 83, Rajasthan- 34, Madhya Pradesh- 43, Gujarat- 36, Haryana- 21 and Delhi NCR -10 by FY-23 and Phase 2 to open another 325 Dealerships- Punjab- 15, Uttarakhand- 3, Bihar- 40, Jharkhand-19, Karnataka-31, Kerala- 14, Maharashtra-41, Tamil Nadu-35, Andhra Pradesh- 15, Odisha- 22, West Bengal- 31, Assam- 22, Telangana- 20 and Chhattisgarh- 17 by FY-24.

Speaking on the announcement, Uday Narang, Founder & Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said, “The market for Electric Vehicles is ready to take the next big leap. While the government has helped us on the policy side, the ball is now in the hands of OEMs like Omega Seiki Mobility. We firmly believe that the demand for EVs will come from the hinterland of the country and this latest partnership is the first step towards that.”

Rajendra Goenka, Chairman, Goenka Green Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Omega Seiki Mobility, which is a pioneer in electric vehicle manufacturing. We were looking for the right partner to enter into the sustainability segment as we believe Climate change is a serious concern and through this partnership with Omega Seiki Mobility, we will be able to offer sustainable solutions in our upcoming State-of-art- Dealerships Pan India providing the best customer experience with our ERP solutions. We hope to have a long and fruitful relationship with OSM.”

Goenka Green is being promoted by a group of Automobile professionals who have hands-on experience in running the Automobile business for more than 5 decades. The group has multiple Automobile dealerships spread across UP and Rajasthan.

Omega Seiki Mobility has indigenously designed, developed and is now manufacturing its own 3-wheeler EVs under the Rage+ brand. The company has also introduced India’s first refrigerated electric three-wheeler under the brand name Rage+ Frost.

The vehicle is meant for the last-mile delivery of vaccines, pharmaceuticals, dairy, and poultry products. The company is also developing small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles.