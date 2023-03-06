Olectra to deliver 550 e-buses to Telangana State Road Transport

Olectra Greentech, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL), has received what it says is the largest single order for 550 electric buses in South India from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

The order includes 50 intercity coach e-buses and 500 intracity e-buses. The intercity coach e-buses will ply between Hyderabad in Telangana and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The e-buses are fully air-conditioned and can travel a distance of more than 325km on a single charge. The intracity e-buses will travel within Hyderabad, with each e-bus having a range of more than 225km on a single charge. TSRTC has allotted five depots in the twin cities for the deployment and operations of these e-buses.

Olectra says its association with TSRTC began in March 2019, with 40 e-buses. These e-buses have been plying from the airport to various destinations in Hyderabad. This order is part of Telangana state’s electric mobility envision for large-scale clean, green public transportation.

K V Pradeep, Chairman and MD, Olectra Greentech said, “We won the order to supply 50 standard floor 12-metre intercity coach e-buses and 500 low floor 12-metre intracity e-buses from the TSRTC. We are proud to partner with the TSRTC in their vision for sustainable and economical large-scale public transport. The e-buses will be delivered in phases soon. Olectra’s pure e-buses will significantly reduce the noise and emission levels in the city of Hyderabad.”

Bajireddy Govardhan, MLA and TSRTC Chairman said, “It is clear that it has been decided to bring electric buses to protect the environment. The TSRTC has plans to make 3,400 electric buses available across the state in the next two years.”

MD VC Sajjanar, IPS said, “TSRTC hopes to make electric buses available across Hyderabad by March 2025 and we are working on it. In the first phase we are going to deploy 550 Olectra e-buses under GCC. All those buses will come into use in stages.”