Olectra Greentech in technical partnership with Reliance unveils hydrogen bus

Olectra Greentech (OGL), a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) has unveiled a hydrogen-powered bus in technical partnership with Reliance.

The hydrogen bus is a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation. The company says in the wake of the depletion of natural resources and the negative impacts of air pollution and emissions, it has taken the initiative to accelerate the development of hydrogen-powered buses.

The 12-metre low-floor bus has a customisable seating capacity of between 32 to 49 seats for passengers and one driver seat. On a single hydrogen fill the bus can travel up to 400km (claimed). The refuelling takes just about 15 minutes.

This initiative the company says will help out the Indian government to achieve its carbon-free hydrogen ambitions. The hydrogen buses generate only water as tailpipe emissions. This is the unique selling proposition for phasing out old diesel and petrol systems and replacing them with these green buses.

When it comes to the system, type-4 hydrogen cylinders are established on the top of the bus. Moreover, the cylinders can withstand temperatures between -20deg and +85deg Celsius. The company aims at commercially launching these buses within a year.