Ola UK names Georgina Owens independent non-executive director

Home-grown mobility major Ola on Monday announced that Georgina Owens will join its UK board as an independent non-executive director.

The company said the appointment further strengthens Ola UK’s board as Owens brings decades of technology and IT leadership experience across multiple sectors.

The company had appointed Mike Rake as independent non-executive chairman and Leon Daniels as independent non-executive director in 2021, joining Balasubrahmanyam Vijay Juturi (non-executive director, Ola UK), Marc Rozendal (MD, Ola UK), and Karl Lutzow (operations director, Ola UK).

Georgina is currently chief technology officer at Liberis Capital, a UK fintech company focused on business finance for SMEs. She also serves as a technology adviser to several UK start-ups.

“Ola’s vision for the mobility industry and focus on tech innovation is unparalleled. It is not only making ride-hailing safe and accessible but also leading the world’s transition to clean mobility. I look forward to collaborating with the team and building the future of mobility,” Owens said.

“Georgina joins us at a high-growth phase and I believe her deep experience working with fast-moving companies combined with insights on technology will be instrumental as we scale our businesses and double down our focus on building future technologies for the world,” Rake said.

Ola launched its ride-hailing services in the UK in 2018 and has expanded rapidly since, successfully launching in London in February 2020. Today, Ola operates across 27 local authorities, including Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff and Bristol.