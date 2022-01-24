Ola Raises Over INR 1400 Crores From Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss

Ola Electric today announced it has raised over $200 million from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others. The latest rounds have also valued the electric-two-wheeler maker at $5 billion.

Over the last 12 months, Ola Electric has built the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturing facility, the Ola S1 electric scooter, and an entirely new and disruptive direct to consumer model with fully digital purchase coupled with home test rides, doorstep delivery, and after-sales service.

Speaking on the development, Bhavish Aggarwal, the Founder and CEO of Ola said, “Ola Electric is creating India’s EV revolution and is driving cutting edge manufacturing from India for the entire world. With Ola S1, the best scooter ever made, we’ve changed the entire scooter industry and are now looking forward to bringing our innovative products to more two-wheeler categories including bikes as well as cars. I thank the investors for their support and look forward to partnering with them to take the EV revolution from India to the world.”

The Ola Futurefactory which will employ over 10,000 women at full capacity, will be the world’s largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally. Ola Electric is accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable mobility by replacing archaic systems with vehicles that are smart, affordable, and good for the planet.