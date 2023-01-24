Ola partners commercial used car trading startup, Dbest Cars India

Ola Fleet Technologies, India’s mobility platform has partnered with Dbest Cars India, India’s commercial used car trading start-ups to dispose-off their used commercial fleet vehicles from their existing fleet of cars in a deal worth over Rs 125 crore.

All rental or taxi cab services companies are required to dispose of their existing fleet in a gradual phase so as to replace it with new & latest fleet. The outgoing fleet of used vehicles is replaced with a fleet of new vehicles. As the largest radio taxi company in India, Ola Fleet Technologies, is undertaking the process to dispose-off over 5000 numbers of used commercial cars through the services of Dbest Cars India.

Gulshan Rao, Director at Ola (Risks & Brand Protection) said, “Sale of Used commercial cars is totally different from sale of normal used cars (white plate). For sale & purchase of used commercial cars, there are a lot of obligations which need to be carefully fulfilled and as a responsible company, we need to choose the right partner for this so as to avoid any future disputes.”

According to Dbest, it is committed to streamline the unorganised used car sector in India by giving a platform to every car dealer or services company in India where they can buy and access the best pre-owned commercial vehicles directly.

With their in-market intelligence and end to end services to dispose of used cars, Dbest Cars India allows customers to realise higher prices (guaranteed RVs), offload all regulatory risks and focus on their key business operations.

Dinesh Singh, MD & CEO at Dbest Cars India said, “We are fortunate to be able to get the opportunity to work with India’s largest radio taxi company and feel proud to have been chosen by Ola to help them dispose-off their thousands of used commercial vehicles. This association will provide an accelerator on the growth of our start-up.”

Introduction of regulatory changes such as BS-VI emission norms and scrappage policies have created an ecosystem for utilisation of and demand for used cars in India. With increasing motorization rate, lower vehicle replacement cycle and increasing penetration of used car financing is expected to grow the Indian used car (UC) market at a CAGR of 15% between FY21 and FY26 to touch about 8 million units.