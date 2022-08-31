Ola Electric’s head of battery unit Ashok Saraswat resigns

Ola Electric’s head of advanced battery engineering, Ashok Saraswat, has decided to move on from the company. He joined SoftBank-backed Ola last year. Saraswat joins the list of more than half a dozen senior executives that have resigned from Ola Electric in the past months.

Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric recently revealed plans to develop indigenous cells and batteries in the country. It also announced plans to invest $500 million for setting up its state-of-the-art Battery Innovation Centre (BIC) in Bengaluru that will have capabilities to develop complete packages of battery pack design, fabrication and testing under one roof.



The company had said that it will recruit top global talent including 500 PhDs and engineers who will be supported by an “additional 1,000 researchers in India and multiple other global centres”.



Ola Electric unveiled its first Li-ion cell, and said that it will begin the mass production of its cell from its upcoming Gigafactory by 2023.



Last month, Yashwant Kumar, Senior Director and Business Head for Charging Networks at the company, quit the brand along with Ola Electric’s Director HR, Ranjit Kondeshan. Nidhi Chaturvedi Jha quit Ola Electric as regional head in May and joined Amazon. In April, chief marketing officer Varun Dubey left the company due to “personal reasons”.

Earlier, Dinesh Radhakrishnan, who was the chief technology officer (CTO) at Ola Electric, moved on from the company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was appointed CTO at Ola Electric in May last year.

