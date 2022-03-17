Ola Electric appoints Prabhakar Patil on its board

Prabhakar Patil has tremendous expertise in designing batteries for some of the leading EVs around the world.

Ola Electric on Wednesday said it has appointed former LG Chem Power CEO Prabhakar Patil on its board as the company has been investing deeply behind core R&D to create indigenous advanced cell technologies as well as large scale manufacturing of batteries. Prabhakar Patil has tremendous expertise in designing batteries for some of the leading EVs around the world.

In Blogspot, Bhavish Aggarwal, founder & CEO, Ola, said that he was thrilled to announce the appointment of Prabhakar Patil to the Ola Electric board. “At Ola, we are investing deeply behind core R&D to create indigenous advanced cell technologies as well as invest into large scale manufacturing of batteries. We have already applied for the Indian government’s $2.4 billion PLI scheme for developing advanced cells and will set up a cutting edge cell manufacturing facility with up to 50GWh capacity. Prabhakar’s expertise will help us accelerate this process of bringing indigenously designed and manufactured cells to the market,” Aggarwal said.

He further said it is scouting opportunities around the world for strategic investments into companies focused on advanced cell chemistry research as well as other battery technologies including fast charging that will allow us to provide higher density and higher battery performance for our upcoming range of two and four wheelers Evs.

“I look forward to working closely with Prabhakar as we deepen our focus and investments into advanced cell research as well as large scale manufacturing to build the best battery technologies right here in India and create a global EV hub with our Future factory at its centre,” he added.