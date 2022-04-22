Ola Electric app to get MoveOS 2.0 update soon for S1, S1 Pro scooters

Ola Electric is all charged up to roll out the first major OTA (over the air) update for its Ola Electric application ever since the launch of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in August last year. The company’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, recently took to Twitter to announce that the Ola Electric app is ready for MoveOS 2.0 update. It is expected to be rolled out for its users soon.

Bhavish Aggarwal released a short video on the microblogging platform Twitter that shows how the electric scooter can be remotely unlocked with the help of the mobile app. Moreover, the boot of the EV was also unlocked via the same app. With the MoveOS 2.0 update on the Ola Electric app, the company is expected to add more features to its S1 series electric scooters.

The new MoveOS 2.0 update will also offer Bluetooth connectivity and a navigation system for these electric scooters. Ola is also expected to unlock the cruise control functionality on the S1 Pro along with some performance updates. This update will also introduce a new ride mode in the EV, Eco Mode. According to Bhavish, the Eco mode has been developed for city use and it will have a top speed of 45 kmph.

Moreover, it is claimed to offer a range of around 170 km per charge in this mode. The Ola Electric Scooters are offered in India in two variants, namely S1 and S1 Pro. Both the electric scooters are powered by an 8.5kW electric motor. While the entry-level S1 gets a 2.98 kWh battery pack, the S1 Pro gets a larger 3.97 battery pack. The S1 Pro has an ARAI certified range of up to 181 km per charge.