As electric vehicles continue to gain popularity, some of the biggest names in the electric two-wheeler segment have seen strong growth. Ola, one of the key players in the electric two-wheeler segment, has seen over 20,000 units sold in November, posting strong growth.

According to a tweet by Bhavish Aggarwal, the Co-Founder and CEO of Ola, the two-wheeler brand has seen robust growth and holds 50 percent of the scooter market share.

He tweeted, “Our sales crossed 20,000 units again in November. Largest EV company in India by a margin! Huge thanks to our customers. From 1,400 EVs in June 2021 to 90 percent EV share #EndIceAge is complete in the premium scooter segment. Transition to EVs will be 100 percent in all 2W segments by end of 2025.”

— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 1, 2022

While Ola has not revealed data about exactly how many Ola electric scooters have been sold in November, 20,000 units seem impressive given that 76,162 units of electric two-wheelers were sold in November 2022 as a whole.

Ola currently sells the S1 Air, S1, and S1 Pro in India, with prices ranging from Rs 84,999 to Rs 1.39 lakh ex-showroom. The top-of-the-line Ola S1 Pro claims a range of 180km on a full charge with a top speed of 116kmph.