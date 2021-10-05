Ola acquires GeoSpoc to bring geospatial technologies to the mass market

Ola, the Bangalore-based ridesharing company, has acquired GeoSpoc, a geospatial services provider to bring geospatial technology to the masses. Together, they will “develop technologies which will make mobility universally accessible, sustainable, personalised, and convenient, across shared and personal vehicles,” as per Ola.
According to Ola, “We have the data and the expertise to build this, utilising our deep understanding of consumer movements as well as our massive network of 2,3 and 4Ws that provide unprecedented geospatial details. We can layer this data with new sources such as satellite imagery and visual feeds from our network on-ground to build ‘Living Maps’ that embody the changing landscape of our world.”
Looking to penetrate deeper to cover 50-100% of India’s population in the coming years, the company says that maps will need to improve in many ways such as:
The ride-sharing company says that improving geospatial services will help with better visualisation, dynamic real-time updates based on the road, traffic, and weather conditions.
