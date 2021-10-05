Ola acquires GeoSpoc to bring geospatial technologies to the mass market

Ola has acquired GeoSpoc and is looking to bring geospatial technologies to the mass market, made in India. Ola will invest in location and geospatial technologies, and advancements in satellite imagery conversion into real-time maps.

Ola, the Bangalore-based ridesharing company, has acquired GeoSpoc, a geospatial services provider to bring geospatial technology to the masses. Together, they will “develop technologies which will make mobility universally accessible, sustainable, personalised, and convenient, across shared and personal vehicles,” as per Ola.

According to Ola, “We have the data and the expertise to build this, utilising our deep understanding of consumer movements as well as our massive network of 2,3 and 4Ws that provide unprecedented geospatial details. We can layer this data with new sources such as satellite imagery and visual feeds from our network on-ground to build ‘Living Maps’ that embody the changing landscape of our world.”

Looking to penetrate deeper to cover 50-100% of India’s population in the coming years, the company says that maps will need to improve in many ways such as:

Accurate and rich maps with high user context should be available to the population beyond the first 100 million users. Multi-modal transportation options will need geospatial intelligence to understand the unique benefits of each option and provide suggestions accordingly. Maps will need to consider a three-dimensional view of the world as aerial mobility models such as drones become more mainstream. Incorporating near real-time satellite imagery to provide a better understanding of road quality, as well as improvements such as avoiding poorly lit streets at night for safety – even if it is a faster route. Autonomous driving will need HD and 3D maps which will offer superior visualization, dynamic real-time updates based on road, traffic and weather conditions.

The ride-sharing company says that improving geospatial services will help with better visualisation, dynamic real-time updates based on the road, traffic, and weather conditions.

