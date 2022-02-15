Okinawa Opens Second Manufacturing Plant In Bhiwadi, Rajasthan

Okinawa has commenced operations at its second manufacturing unit located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The company will be manufacturing close to 3 lakh electric vehicles per year (EVs) at the new plant.

Okinawa Autotech, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has commenced operations at its second manufacturing unit located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Okinawa is expanding its local manufacturing portfolio in India, it is all set to cater to its double-digit growth for the increasing demand for Electric – 2-Wheelers in the country.

The expanded production capacity will enable Okinawa Autotech to not only meet demand in India but also for exports. To begin with, the company will be manufacturing close to 3 lakh electric vehicles per year (EVs) at the new plant, which will eventually be increased to a capacity of 1 million in the next 2-3 years.

The company will be investing close to INR 250 Cr in the development of its new facilities and will be making further gradual strategic investments to scale up the production. Okinawa Autotech will be leveraging the infrastructure and logistics to serve the country faster and effectively.

Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech, said, ” This development, amongst our other initiatives, is a testament to our unrelenting commitment towards our vision of ‘Made in India, Made for India,’. The market is evolving at a fast pace, and the ramped-up capacity will undoubtedly aid us in bolstering the mass transition to e-mobility with a diverse and innovative product portfolio.

He added, “Furthermore, it will tremendously help in achieving our ambitious plans to remain market leaders in the Indian EV industry while also assisting in the much-needed transition to clean energy.”

Okinawa Autotech is hiring talent for next-level innovation in Electric – 2 Wheelers, manufacturing. The new manufacturing facility will employ over 250 people across various functional areas. The company’s previous plant, located in Alwar (also in Rajasthan), has an annual capacity of 1,80,000 units.

To meet the growing demand for its scooters, the company has a dealership network with over 400 centres catering to metro cities as well as Tier 2, Tier 3 and rural markets in India. Recently, the company has introduced two Okinawa Galaxy stores in Dehradun & Jaipur.