Okinawa opens its new galaxy store in Noida

Okinawa Autotech, one of the country’s two-wheeler manufacturing companies, inaugurated its ultra-modern Galaxy showroom in Noida. Powered by its world-class technology, the experience centre aims to offer customers a real-time EV purchasing experience and drive awareness and responsiveness through engagement toward electric two-wheelers.

It is the first company in the electric two-wheeler segment to have a Joint Venture with an International Brand Tacita. Okinawa has 500+ dealerships across the country, not only catering to metro cities but goes beyond to reach tier-2, tier-3 and rural regions of the country.

According to the company, The inauguration ceremony is an exclusive invite-only event, where auto enthusiasts can browse through Okinawa’s extensive range of high-speed and low-speed electric scooters displayed at the store. The customers from Noida will also get an opportunity to experience the engineering that goes into the making of these masterpieces through its Cut-Section scooter displayed in the store. The customers can closely examine the crucial components, including the battery, motor and chassis.

The key USP of this store is its customisation zone, where customers can revamp their chosen vehicle with bespoke details. The futuristic tech experience centre is a lively, perceptible and interactive space, allowing customers to experience the brand from its inception till its culmination.

Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa Autotech, said, “We are excited to launch our newest Galaxy Showroom in the bustling region of Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar. This is a testament to our commitment to providing one-of-a-kind experiences with our top-notch electric two-wheeler technology. This will also display the essence of Okinawa as a brand, which values innovation. The Galaxy Store will be a portal to the fast-evolving world of electric mobility which will equally excite and educate our customers.”