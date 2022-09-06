Okinawa inaugurates new Galaxy showroom in Bhubaneswar

Okinawa Autotech, one of India’s largest selling electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has today announced the launch of its new Galaxy Store in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The company’s new modern Galaxy showroom has been inaugurated in Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar and the dealership is being launched by Reston Galaxy.

Bolstered with state-of-the-art technology, the latest experience centre will provide customers with a real-time, hands-on purchasing experience while also increasing awareness and engagement for electric two-wheelers in Bhubaneswar. Okinawa says that its Galaxy store is a novella of the brand to engage its customers with the concept of electric two-wheelers.

According to the company, the customers can interact with the products and learn about their manufacturing process at the Okinawa Galaxy experience centres. The Galaxy showroom will also offer a peek into the cutting-edge engineering that goes into creating the brand’s electric offerings with a cut-section scooter displayed at the store.

The new Galaxy showroom will feature a customisation zone too where customers can revamp their chosen electric two-wheeler with bespoke details. Okinawa Autotech says that its futuristic tech experience centre is a lively, perceptible and interactive space, allowing customers to experience the brand from its inception till its culmination.

Commenting on the launch, Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa Autotech, said, “We are thrilled to make our foray into Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar with the inauguration of our Galaxy Showroom. Our expansion into new geographies is an extension of our intent to offer unique experiences that excite and educate customers about EVs.”

He further added, “The showroom is also a testament to our constant focus on innovation. We look forward to connecting with the residents of Nayapalli and Bhubaneswar at large.”