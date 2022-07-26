Okinawa inaugurates Galaxy Showroom in Navi Mumbai

Okinawa Autotech, the electric two-wheeler manufacturing company has inaugurated a Galaxy Showroom in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The Galaxy showrooms exhibit Okinawa’s product portfolio for customers.

“These experience centres are staged in a way that offers customers the inner workings of the manufacturing process,” said an official release. It added, “The Galaxy stores offer the customers to experience the engineering that goes into the making of EVs through its Cut-Section scooters displayed at the stores. The customers can closely examine the crucial components such as the battery, motor, and chassis in detail.”

Commenting on the inauguration of the Galaxy Showroom in Nerul, Jeetender Sharma, Founder and MD, Okinawa Autotech, said, “The idea behind opening an exclusive experience centre in Maharashtra is to offer our customers a one-of-a-kind experience to soak in the essence of Okinawa as a brand. We always ensure our stores’ energy remains vibrant and engaging, improving customer experience to multi-folds.”