Okinawa Galaxy Experience Centre launched in New Delhi

Okinawa Autotech has launched its third Okinawa Galaxy Experience Centre in New Delhi. The company aims to inaugurate 40 more experience centres in the country by the end of this year.

Okinawa Autotech, one of India’s top-selling electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has today announced the launch of its new Okinawa Galaxy Experience Centre in New Delhi. The company inaugurated its first such store at Dehradun (Uttarakhand) in December last year while the second experience centre was launched earlier this month at Jaipur (Rajasthan). The electric two-wheeler maker aims to inaugurate 40 more experience centres in India by the end of this year.

Okinawa says that its Galaxy store is a novella of the brand to engage its customers with the concept of electric two-wheelers. According to the company, the customers can interact with the products and learn about their manufacturing process at the Okinawa Galaxy experience centres. Moreover, the company offers a customizing area too where the customers can opt for fascinating bespoke hand-painted scooters. The store also includes Okinawa’s merchandise products.

Commenting on the launch of its new experience centre, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech said, “Okinawa is gearing up to expand its footprint, and we’re thrilled to be launching the Okinawa Galaxy in the capital of India. With this experience centre, we want our customers to experience a real change. Consumers have progressed and are now aware of the advantages of going electric, and they must have firsthand experience with superior riding and ownership experience.”

He further added, “We plan to expand to more cities in order to fulfil rising consumer demand across India, where people are already adapting to the electric scooters willingly.” Apart from the added facilities, these Experience Centres have Okinawa’s high-speed and low-speed eclectic scooters on display, which are priced between Rs 61,998 – Rs 82,995, and Rs 64,797 – Rs 1,05,990, ex-showroom respectively. In addition, Okinawa is gearing up to launch two new electric two-wheelers this year.