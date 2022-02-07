Okinawa Galaxy Experience Centre launched in Jaipur

Okinawa has launched its second Okinawa Galaxy Experience Centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The company aims to inaugurate 40 more experience centres in India by the end of 2022.

Okinawa Autotech, one of India’s top-selling electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has today announced the launch of its second Okinawa Galaxy Store in Jaipur (Rajasthan). The company’s first such store is located in Dehradun (Uttarakhand). Okinawa says that its Galaxy store is a novella of the brand to engage its customers with the concept of electric two-wheelers. According to the company, the customers can interact with the products and learn about their manufacturing process at the Okinawa Galaxy experience centres.

Okinawa says that the visitors can examine crucial components such as the battery, electric motor, and chassis in greater detail at its experience centres. Moreover, the company also offers a customizing area where the customers can opt for fascinating bespoke hand-painted scooters. The store includes Okinawa’s merchandise products too. The company calls it an awe-inspiring attempt to connect customers with the brand. In addition, Okinawa says that its futuristic tech experience centres are an interactive environment where customers can experience the brand from its inception.

Apart from the added facilities and benefits, the Okinawa Galaxy Experience Centres have a large range of high-speed and low-speed scooters on display. Okinawa’s electric scooters are priced between Rs 61,998 to Rs 82,995 in low-speed range (including Okinawa R30, Lite and Dual) while the company’s high-speed models (including Okinawa Ridge+, Praise Pro and iPraise+) are priced between Rs 64,797 to Rs 1,05,990, ex-showroom. The company aims to inaugurate 40 more experience centres in India by the end of 2022. Moreover, Okinawa is gearing up to launch two new electric two-wheelers this year.

Commenting on the launch of its second Experience centre, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech said: “Okinawa is all set to expand its presence and we are highly delighted to launch the Okinawa Galaxy in the capital of Rajasthan. Consumers have evolved and are now familiar with the benefits of going electric, and they must experience the excellent riding and ownership experience. We intend to expand to more cities in order to meet growing consumer demand across India and especially Rajasthan, as we continue to see more customers in the state switch to electric scooters.”