Okinawa Autotech partners Tacita, opens first European R&D centre

Okinawa Autotech announced the inauguration of its first Research and Development Center in Italy, in association with its joint venture partner Tacita. The R&D Centre has been developed with a total investment of 25 million euro over next three years.

The new Center of Technology will be headed by Pierpaolo Rigo, Co-Founder, Tacita and will operate in collaboration with Okinawa’s local R&D team in India. It is also a conglomeration of the industry’s best talent to optimise product performance and design. Both Okinawa and Tacita will strive to implement the company’s vision of providing world-class technology to delight the customers.

The global R&D centre will further focus on new product development, upgrading the existing product portfolio and developing an all-new e-powertrain to support the next generation of products. The centre will employ nearly 50 specialists both from India and across the world and soon the company will start its employee exchange program with Tacita to nurture the employees’ skills both at domestic and international levels.

Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, of Okinawa Autotech said, “As a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles in India, the company is focused on strengthening the EV ecosystem. The company has invested Rupees Five Billion along with our key stakeholders towards the development of new products, manufacturing facilities, network expansion and brand building over the last five years. ”

The first product designed at the global center will be an electric cruiser motorcycle that is scheduled to be unveiled in the coming months in India. The motorcycle will be equipped with the latest EV technology and best-in-class performance amongst the motorcycle segment globally.